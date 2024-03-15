Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $298,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,752,000 after acquiring an additional 212,527 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $7,069,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

