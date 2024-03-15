Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.60. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

