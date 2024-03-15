Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.82.

Dollarama Price Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$104.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.07. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$107.79.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.3116338 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

