Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 14,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.