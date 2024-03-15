Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,746 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $80,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $56,540,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,407 shares of company stock worth $2,466,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

