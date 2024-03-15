DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

