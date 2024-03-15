Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.98

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.98 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.42), with a volume of 152,994 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Capital
Duke Capital Stock Performance
Duke Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.