Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.98

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.98 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.42), with a volume of 152,994 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Duke Capital Stock Performance

Duke Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Further Reading

