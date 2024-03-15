Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.02

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.27. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 583,062 shares changing hands.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $557.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 84.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 881,570 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,629,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

