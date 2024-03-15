enGene Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of enGene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s FY2028 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

enGene stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38. enGene has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,264,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

