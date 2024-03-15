Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.73.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Insider Transactions at Entergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after buying an additional 256,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.