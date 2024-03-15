EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,743 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,681,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 530,227 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 508,819 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

