EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,275 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

EOG opened at $123.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

