EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,903 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2,867.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 505,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 276.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 331,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,275.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 172,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 201.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 100,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

