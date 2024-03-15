EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,423 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its position in Shell by 3.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Shell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

