EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen raised their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $473.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $427.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $324.11 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $228.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

