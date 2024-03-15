EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

