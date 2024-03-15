EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,866 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

