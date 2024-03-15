EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.