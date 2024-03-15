EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,897,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 77,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.4 %

ALB stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.