EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) by 2,734.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSJ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $44.41 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

