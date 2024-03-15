EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $470.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.85.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

