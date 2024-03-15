EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.