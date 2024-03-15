EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 162.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $110.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

