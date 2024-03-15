EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

