EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

