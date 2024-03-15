EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 197,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

