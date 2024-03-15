EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,786 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 319,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

