EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $274,274,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.05 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

