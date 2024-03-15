EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

