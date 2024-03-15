EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,079 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

