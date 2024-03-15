EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

