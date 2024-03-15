EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,304 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 372,744 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,889,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after buying an additional 355,950 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 202,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 180,299 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BTT opened at $20.87 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.