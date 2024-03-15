EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,528 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,010,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

