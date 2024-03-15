EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

