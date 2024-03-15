EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

