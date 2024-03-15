EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,365 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.36 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

