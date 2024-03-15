EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,670 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chemed alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $650.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $652.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.22.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.