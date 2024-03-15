EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,344 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

