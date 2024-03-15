EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37,459 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

