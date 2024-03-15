EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 568,084 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568,084 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $959.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $950.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.35.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

