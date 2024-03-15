EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57,350 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,350 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

