EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,814 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $116.88.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

