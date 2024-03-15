EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

