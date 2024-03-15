EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 41,220 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 617,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 160,129 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,470,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,580 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.