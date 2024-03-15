EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,319 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $233.73 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

