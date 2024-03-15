Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Despegar.com, Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:DESP)

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Despegar.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Despegar.com Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 2.01. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.