Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

NYSE FTI opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 200.35 and a beta of 1.64. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

