Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.