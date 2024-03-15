Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.5 %

EQR opened at $62.37 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

