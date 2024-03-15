Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after buying an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $116.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

